Andhra government pays ₹10L each to families after Visakhapatnam capsizing
India
After a fishing boat capsized off the Visakhapatnam coast on July 4, the Andhra Pradesh government gave ₹10 lakh each to the families of six missing fishermen.
The only survivor was rescued after rough seas overturned their boat, and search operations have now stopped.
Protesters demand ₹1cr, leaders seek probe
Many families and local fishermen say the compensation is not enough: they are asking for more support and stronger rescue efforts.
Protests have broken out over delays in emergency response, with some demanding ₹1 crore per family.
Political leaders are also calling for an independent probe and better safety measures like GPS tracking on boats to prevent future tragedies.