Andhra Pradesh: 7 lives lost in 2 major road accidents
Andhra Pradesh saw two serious road accidents on Friday, leaving seven people dead and seven more injured.
In Nandyal, an SUV crashed head-on with a bus, while in Guntur district, a private bus hit a parked car.
Both incidents happened just hours apart, prompting expressions of shock from state officials.
What happened and who was affected
In Nandyal, four residents from Hyderabad's Nizampet area—Shravan, Gunderao Kulkarni, Itikadi Narasimhulu, and Siddappa—lost their lives when their SUV collided with a bus; two others were hospitalized.
Over in Guntur on National Highway-16, three people traveling from Tirupati to Suryapet—Kunchala Venkataiah, Kunchala Suseela, and Navila Mahesh—were killed after their car was struck by a bus while stopped for a break.
Five others were hurt but are getting medical care locally. Authorities responded quickly at both sites and the state government has shared its condolences with the families affected.