Andhra Pradesh: 7 lives lost in 2 major road accidents

What happened and who was affected

In Nandyal, four residents from Hyderabad's Nizampet area—Shravan, Gunderao Kulkarni, Itikadi Narasimhulu, and Siddappa—lost their lives when their SUV collided with a bus; two others were hospitalized.

Over in Guntur on National Highway-16, three people traveling from Tirupati to Suryapet—Kunchala Venkataiah, Kunchala Suseela, and Navila Mahesh—were killed after their car was struck by a bus while stopped for a break.

Five others were hurt but are getting medical care locally. Authorities responded quickly at both sites and the state government has shared its condolences with the families affected.