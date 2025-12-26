Tamil Nadu's Vyoma Priya (8) posthumously wins National Child Bravery Award
Eight-year-old Vyoma Priya from Chennai was honored with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (Bravery category) after she lost her life saving a younger boy from an electrified slide.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Veer Bal Diwas, recognizing Vyoma's courage alongside 19 other young achievers from across India.
Who is at the center of it?
Vyoma's story stands out for her selfless act—she attempted to pull a six-year-old boy away from danger when a playground slide turned deadly due to a faulty cable. Sadly, she was caught in the electric current herself.
Her mother, Archana Sivaramakrishnan, accepted the award on her behalf and shared, "It is a bittersweet moment for us to be getting this award... We wish she could have been here to receive this award herself."
President Murmu also praised Vyoma for risking everything to save another child.
Why should you read about it?
This award shines a light on real-life heroism among kids and reminds us how one brave action can make a huge difference.
The ceremony not only celebrated achievements in bravery but also recognized young talents in sports and innovation—showing that courage and creativity can come from anyone, no matter their age.