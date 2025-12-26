Delhi court charges man with attempted murder of CM Rekha Gupta
A Delhi court has charged Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, 41, from Rajkot, with trying to murder Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
The attack happened at her Civil Lines office last August, where he allegedly posed as a visitor during a public meeting, broke through security, and assaulted her—pushed her to the ground and attempted to throttle her.
He also attacked someone who tried to help. CCTV showed he'd checked out her residence the day before.
Conspiracy details and trial updates
Investigators say Khimjibhai wasn't acting alone—he allegedly planned the attack with Tahsin Raza Rafiullah Shaikh in Rajkot.
Evidence includes money transfers and call detail records and exchange of video clips between them.
Both men pleaded not guilty in court this week. The judge found enough evidence for trial; Gupta will give private testimony on February 28 before things move forward officially.