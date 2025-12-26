Delhi court charges man with attempted murder of CM Rekha Gupta India Dec 26, 2025

A Delhi court has charged Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, 41, from Rajkot, with trying to murder Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The attack happened at her Civil Lines office last August, where he allegedly posed as a visitor during a public meeting, broke through security, and assaulted her—pushed her to the ground and attempted to throttle her.

He also attacked someone who tried to help. CCTV showed he'd checked out her residence the day before.