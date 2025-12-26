Next Article
Madurai man loses ₹68L in digital arrest scam
India
A retired man from Madurai was tricked out of ₹68 lakh after scammers pretended to be government and police officials, claiming he faced arrest over fake illegal transactions.
Scared and pressured, he ended up sharing personal info and transferring money from his and his wife's accounts.
How the scam got busted & what you should know
The fraud came to light thanks to a quick-thinking bank manager who noticed something off when the victim tried to close deposits.
Police have arrested 10 people whose accounts were used for the scam, but only part of the money has been recovered so far.
Authorities are urging everyone: don't trust calls about "digital arrests"—just hang up and report them right away.
If you're ever targeted, call the Cyber Crime Police at 1930 without delay.