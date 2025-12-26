Bihar's 11-year-old honored for ultimate act of bravery

Kamlesh became a local hero when he jumped into the Durgawati river to save a drowning child. He managed to rescue the child but tragically lost his own life. The official citation honored him for giving up his life "in a brave and instinctive attempt to rescue another child from drowning."

Why should you read about it?

The PMRBP is India's top award for kids showing extraordinary courage or talent—winners get a medal, ₹1 lakh cash prize, and book vouchers.

President Murmu celebrated Kamlesh and others like Vyoma Priya (who also gave her life saving others), Ajay Raj (who fought off a crocodile), and Mohammed Sidan P (recognized for smart bravery).

Their stories are reminders that young people can inspire an entire country with their selflessness and spirit.