Bihar's 11-year-old honored for ultimate act of bravery
Kamlesh Kumar, just 11 years old from Kaimur, Bihar, was posthumously awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) 2025.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the award in New Delhi on Veer Bal Diwas, recognizing Kamlesh and 19 other young heroes from across India for their courage and achievements.
Who was Kamlesh Kumar?
Kamlesh became a local hero when he jumped into the Durgawati river to save a drowning child.
He managed to rescue the child but tragically lost his own life.
The official citation honored him for giving up his life "in a brave and instinctive attempt to rescue another child from drowning."
Why should you read about it?
The PMRBP is India's top award for kids showing extraordinary courage or talent—winners get a medal, ₹1 lakh cash prize, and book vouchers.
President Murmu celebrated Kamlesh and others like Vyoma Priya (who also gave her life saving others), Ajay Raj (who fought off a crocodile), and Mohammed Sidan P (recognized for smart bravery).
Their stories are reminders that young people can inspire an entire country with their selflessness and spirit.