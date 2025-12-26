Andhra Pradesh: 8,500+ road accidents, over 3,200 lives lost in 2025

What's behind the numbers—and what's being done

Lorries topped the list for deadliest crashes, followed by cars, jeeps, and two-wheelers. Busses also saw a worrying jump in fatalities.

Recent tragedies—like a deadly bus fire in Kurnool and an accident that killed five students near Chilakaluripet—have put the spotlight on road safety gaps.

In response, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has pushed for better signage, safer crossings, crash barriers, and upgraded roads to help make travel safer for everyone.