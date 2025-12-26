Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: 8,500+ road accidents, over 3,200 lives lost in 2025
India
Between January and October this year, Andhra Pradesh reported more than 8,200 fatal accidents and over 10,600 non-fatal accidents.
While these numbers are a bit lower than the same period in 2024, the state is still struggling with high fatality rates and dangerous roads.
What's behind the numbers—and what's being done
Lorries topped the list for deadliest crashes, followed by cars, jeeps, and two-wheelers. Busses also saw a worrying jump in fatalities.
Recent tragedies—like a deadly bus fire in Kurnool and an accident that killed five students near Chilakaluripet—have put the spotlight on road safety gaps.
In response, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has pushed for better signage, safer crossings, crash barriers, and upgraded roads to help make travel safer for everyone.