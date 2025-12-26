NIA investigates Mysuru gas cylinder blast that killed 2
A tragic gas cylinder explosion near Mysuru Palace on Thursday, December 25, took the lives of Saleem, a balloon vendor from Uttar Pradesh, and Manjula from Nanjangud taluk.
Four others were injured.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has stepped in to figure out what caused the blast.
What's happening next
The NIA is now collecting evidence to get to the bottom of how this happened.
In response, Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara noted the lack of regulations for knick-knack sellers and petty item traders and said more steps should be considered to prevent such incidents, especially since Mysuru attracts so many tourists.
District in-charge Minister H C Mahadevappa also assured that the government will cover medical expenses for those hurt in the incident.