Indian Railways ran 43,000+ special trains in 2025—here's why it matters
This year, Indian Railways pulled off a massive travel operation: over 43,000 special train trips rolled out to help people get to big religious events and handle the holiday rush.
The Ministry of Railways shared the numbers on Friday, showing just how much planning went into making travel smoother for everyone during these packed seasons.
Major events got extra trains (and more seats)
The Maha Kumbh Mela alone saw 17,340 special train trips between January and February so pilgrims could make it there.
Holi wasn't far behind—March brought 1,144 extra journeys, nearly double last year's count, making it easier for travelers to snag a seat.
Summer breaks and Chhath Puja weren't left out
During school summer vacations (April-June), there were 12,417 special train trips to help families travel.
Chhath Puja (October-November) also saw a huge boost with 12,383 journeys—a substantial increase over the previous year—to ensure smoother travel for devotees returning to their home states.