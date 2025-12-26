Next Article
Gujarat MLA urges PM to rescue 100+ Indians trapped in Myanmar cyber scam
India
Over 100 young Indians, including several from Gujarat, are stuck in Myanmar after falling for fake job offers.
Instead of real work, they were forced into long hours running illegal cyber scams under threats.
MLA Ketan Inamdar has asked PM Modi to help bring them home safely.
Why does it matter?
Families are desperate for their loved ones' return and say official help has been slow, even though Myanmar cleared immigration for the victims.
Some have managed to escape and share stories of being held captive and working up to 18-hour shifts.
Many are still waiting for a way out.