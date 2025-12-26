Ayodhya Ram temple's 2nd anniversary: Rajnath Singh to lead celebrations India Dec 26, 2025

Ayodhya's Ram temple is marking its second anniversary with a big celebration on December 31, 2025.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest, raising the flag at Annapurna Temple for the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also joining in. The festivities kick off December 27 and wrap up with a grand event on the 31st.