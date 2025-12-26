Next Article
Meerut protest calls out violence against Bangladesh minorities
On Friday, Meerut saw a big protest as locals demanded action over reported attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.
People gathered, shouted slogans against the Bangladeshi government, and held a two-minute silence for victims.
The crowd called out human rights abuses and urged that those responsible be held accountable.
India-Bangladesh tensions rise as calls for help grow
Protesters want both India and the UN to step in to protect minority rights in Bangladesh, especially after recent violent incidents like the killing of Dipu Chandra Das.
India's government has condemned the violence, while Bangladesh has made some arrests.
Reports say there have been over 2,900 incidents during the tenure of the interim government, adding strain to already tense relations between the two countries.