Uttarakhand wildlife attacks: One woman killed, another injured
In Uttarakhand this week, a 35-year-old woman named Hema Devi lost her life after a leopard attacked her while she was collecting cattle fodder in Nainital district.
Despite her attempts to fight back and help from her brother-in-law, the leopard dragged her away; villagers later recovered her body.
In a separate incident, Rachna Devi (32) was seriously injured by a bear in Rudraprayag while gathering grass with friends.
Authorities respond as human-wildlife conflict grows
Forest officials quickly sent teams to both sites, and local leaders visited the hospital to check on Rachna Devi.
These incidents highlight an ongoing struggle in Uttarakhand—over 900 people have died in animal attacks over 25 years, with leopards alone responsible for more than half.
According to the Uttarakhand forest minister, climate change and food waste are making encounters with wildlife even more common.