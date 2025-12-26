Uttarakhand wildlife attacks: One woman killed, another injured India Dec 26, 2025

In Uttarakhand this week, a 35-year-old woman named Hema Devi lost her life after a leopard attacked her while she was collecting cattle fodder in Nainital district.

Despite her attempts to fight back and help from her brother-in-law, the leopard dragged her away; villagers later recovered her body.

In a separate incident, Rachna Devi (32) was seriously injured by a bear in Rudraprayag while gathering grass with friends.