Andhra Pradesh boy found chained after skipping madrasa classes
India
An 11-year-old boy from Andhra Pradesh was found chained to a wooden log after skipping his madrasa classes, with videos of the incident quickly going viral.
Locals stepped in to help and called the police, who learned that the punishment happened because his mother asked the madrasa staff to discipline him for missing school.
Police register case, probe madrasa management
The police have registered a case and are investigating.
Sub-Inspector Duggi Reddy shared that the child will be brought before the Child Welfare Committee for protection, and officials are considering more charges against the madrasa management.
The case has sparked serious concerns about how kids are treated in educational settings.