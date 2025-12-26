Andhra Pradesh CID cracks down on global SIM card scam, 14 nabbed

How the bust went down

Recently, CID teams raided spots across Goa, West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha, Visakhapatnam, and Bihar—arresting 14 people (including one Vietnamese national).

The scammers got their hands on the SIM cards using fake fingerprints and bogus IDs.

These were plugged into Chinese-imported SIM boxes and routers to disguise international calls as local ones.

Cops seized loads of tech gear: 14 SIM boxes, almost 1,500 SIMs, eight routers and more.

Officials are urging everyone to be careful with their telecom details as the investigation expands into other states.