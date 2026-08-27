Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu orders RTG evacuations in Nepal

A control room at AP Bhavan in New Delhi is open for families needing updates or help: Just call 011-23384016 or 011-23387089, or WhatsApp 9059824101.

If you're in Nepal, you can reach the Indian helpline at +977-9851316807 anytime, or contact the Nepal Army (01-5979224/9851072914) and police (100) for immediate help.

Stranded folks are being asked to stay on higher ground, keep phones charged, and follow official advice until rescued.