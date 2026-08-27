Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu orders RTG evacuations in Nepal
India
Andhra Pradesh is stepping up efforts to help its people stuck in Nepal after flash floods in Nepal.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has told officials to focus on finding and evacuating everyone quickly, using the Real-Time Governance (RTG) system and coordinating with the Central Government.
AP Bhavan control room offers helplines
A control room at AP Bhavan in New Delhi is open for families needing updates or help: Just call 011-23384016 or 011-23387089, or WhatsApp 9059824101.
If you're in Nepal, you can reach the Indian helpline at +977-9851316807 anytime, or contact the Nepal Army (01-5979224/9851072914) and police (100) for immediate help.
Stranded folks are being asked to stay on higher ground, keep phones charged, and follow official advice until rescued.