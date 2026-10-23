Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell took down Pakistan-backed espionage network
India just took down a major Pakistan-backed espionage network with Operation Firewall-2026.
The Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence Cell led the charge, identifying 18 key suspects, including 13 naval personnel spread across 10 states, and arresting two individuals.
These individuals were tricked into sharing sensitive information about the Eastern Naval Command after being approached through fake social media profiles.
Pakistani handlers used AI-generated profiles
Pakistani handlers used AI-generated profiles, posing as women on Facebook and then moving chats to WhatsApp to build trust.
This digital honey trap led to leaks that could have put national security at risk.
The case is a reminder of how social engineering and tech-savvy tactics are challenging even top military intelligence, and why staying alert online really matters.