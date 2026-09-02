Andhra Pradesh defends Google data center near Kambalakonda forest reserve
India
Andhra Pradesh is standing by its decision to let Google build a data center near the Kambalakonda Forest Reserve.
The state says the legal challenge against these environmental clearances isn't really valid, since a similar petition has already been filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and parallel proceedings cannot be allowed.
Andhra Pradesh asks HC drop PIL
The government wants the High Court to drop the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) about this project, arguing that NGT is actually in charge of environmental matters here.
They also clarified that Google got a no-objection certificate from the Forest Department after inspection and verification and any tree removal will follow legal rules, so claims about indiscriminate tree felling aren't accurate.