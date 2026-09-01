Bjorn Fortuin becomes first SA captain with this T20I milestone 

Fortuin bowled an exceptional spell, finishing with 4/24 in 3.4 overs (1 maiden).

As per Cricinfo, he became the first South African to claim a T20I four-fer as a captain.

Fortuin also became just the third Proteas left-arm spinner to claim four or more wickets in a T20I, having joined George Linde (once) and Tabraiz Shamsi (4 times).

This spell took Fortuin to 30 wickets across as many T20Is at 23.86 (ER: 7.81).

His T20 tally now reads 186 wickets from 182 outings at an economy of around 6.6 (4W: 5).