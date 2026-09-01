Bjorn Fortuin becomes first SA captain with this T20I milestone
What's the story
South Africa thrashed Zimbabwe by 43 runs in the ongoing Namibia T20I Tri-Series on Tuesday. The match, played in Windhoek on Tuesday, was dominated by Lhuan-dre Pretorius's career-best 94-run knock. Captain Bjorn Fortuin led the charge with the ball as Zimbabwe were folded for 142 in 17.4 overs, responding to SA's first innings score of 185/7. Here we look at his stellar spell and stats.
Match highlights
A stunning spell from Fortuin
Zimbabwe started their innings on a positive note with Ben Curran and Brian Bennett hitting early boundaries.
However, things went downhill after Curran's dismissal.
Bjorn Fortuin struck twice in three balls to remove Bennett and Wesley Madhevere, reducing Zimbabwe to 43/4 by the end of the Powerplay.
The left-arm spinner later trapped his opposite number, Sikandar Raza, (45) and Newman Nyamhuri (27) to wrap up the innings.
Milestone
Fortuin scripts records with four-fer
Fortuin bowled an exceptional spell, finishing with 4/24 in 3.4 overs (1 maiden).
As per Cricinfo, he became the first South African to claim a T20I four-fer as a captain.
Fortuin also became just the third Proteas left-arm spinner to claim four or more wickets in a T20I, having joined George Linde (once) and Tabraiz Shamsi (4 times).
This spell took Fortuin to 30 wickets across as many T20Is at 23.86 (ER: 7.81).
His T20 tally now reads 186 wickets from 182 outings at an economy of around 6.6 (4W: 5).
Jansen
Another three-fer for Jansen
Duan Jansen, the twin brother of established Proteas pacer Marco Jansen, finished with 3/21 from four overs.
The left-arm pacer, who made his international debut at the start of this tourney, has so far scalped eight wickets across three T20Is at an economy of 8.16.
Jansen now has 72 wickets from 60 T20 games at an average of around 23. His economy is nearly 8.5 (4W: 3).
Meanwhile, Prenelan Subrayen (1/22) and Nqabayomzi Peter (1/29) were SA's other wicket-takers in the game.