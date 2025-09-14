Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: Floods sweep away 2 women laborers in Eluru
Severe rains hit Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh this weekend, causing major flooding and sweeping away two women laborers as they returned from work on September 14, 2025.
Chellamma's body has sadly been found, while her companion Varalakshmi is still missing.
Search operations are ongoing
Over 25 streams have overflowed, cutting off three villages and making travel risky.
Police from both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with the SDRF using drones, are searching for Varalakshmi.
Officials have set up warnings to keep people safe and are urging everyone to stay cautious until the waters recede.