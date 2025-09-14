Next Article
IMD: Southwest monsoon to start withdrawing from western Rajasthan
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) just announced that the Southwest monsoon is starting to withdraw from parts of western Rajasthan around September 15—two days ahead of the usual schedule.
The withdrawal line now runs through Sri Ganganagar, Nagaur, Jodhpur, and Barmer, and Punjab and Gujarat are likely next.
Early exit's impact
An early monsoon exit means the dry season is kicking in sooner, which can shake up farming plans and water management.
Western Rajasthan had a big 75% rainfall surplus since June but barely any rain over the past few days.
While India overall saw about 7% more rain than average this year, some eastern and northeastern states actually got less than normal—so not everyone's feeling the same effects.