Andhra Pradesh increases Krishna water deliveries to drought-stressed Chennai reservoirs
India
Chennai just got some good news: Andhra Pradesh has started sending more Krishna River water, which is a big help for the city's drought-stressed reservoirs.
On Monday, the Kandaleru-Poondi canal hit an inflow of nearly 390 cusecs, its highest for this season.
This extra supply comes after Tamil Nadu officials asked for help because the southwest monsoon did not bring enough rain.
Chennai reservoirs 44.83% full
Right now, Chennai's main reservoirs are only 44.83% full.
If Andhra keeps up this flow (around 400 cusecs daily), the city could see storage rise by 1,000 million cubic feet in a month.
Andhra Pradesh has promised to keep sending water until the northeast monsoon arrives in October, giving Chennai a steady supply through these dry months.