Andhra Pradesh junior doctors pause strike after High Court order
India
Andhra Pradesh's junior doctors have paused their strike after the High Court told them to get back to work and gave the government two weeks to address their demands.
The doctors said they are putting patients first for now, but if nothing changes by September 7, they might take legal action.
Andhra Pradesh strike demands 15% stipend
The strike, which began on August 10, was mainly about a 15% stipend hike for interns, postgraduates, super-speciality postgraduates, and senior residents starting January 2026.
The doctors are also against raising the retirement age to 65.
Talks with government officials are set for August 27, so all eyes are on what happens next.