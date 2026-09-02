Andhra Pradesh literacy rate rises to 82.1% under Nara Lokesh
Andhra Pradesh just pulled off a big win in education: its literacy rate shot up from 72.6% in 2024 to 82.1% in 2026, now topping the national average of 80.9%.
The state was trailing behind Bihar not long ago, but under Nara Lokesh's leadership as human resources development minister, things have really turned around.
Akshara Andhra helped 25L become literate
The Akshara Andhra program launched last year has been a game-changer, helping 2.5 million people learn to read and write so far, with plans to reach another 2.5 million by March 2027 and aiming for full literacy by September next year.
The government is also tackling out-of-school children, sharing the details of the remaining children with headmasters through the LEAP app, keeping teacher attendance high at 98.97%, and setting up autism centers across 125 locations in the State.