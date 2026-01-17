Andhra Pradesh: Man bitten by watersnake while trying to catch it
India
A five-foot snake caused a scare when it entered a house in Yanamalavari Palli village, Andhra Pradesh, on Friday night.
Moula, a 38-year-old neighbor, tried to help by catching and releasing the snake but ended up getting bitten on his hand.
Snake turns out harmless—just a northern watersnake
After the bite, Moula killed the snake and brought it to the local hospital so doctors could check if it was dangerous.
He got first-aid and anti-venom just in case, but staff soon confirmed it was a non-venomous water snake.
Moula felt relieved knowing he wasn't at risk from the bite.