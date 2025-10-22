Andhra Pradesh: Man kidnaps girl, attempts to sexually assault her

Accused had taken the girl out before

The accused, who is from the same community as the girl, had taken the girl out before, but this time the orchard owner filmed the incident instead of alerting authorities.

Police acted after the family filed a complaint.

Kakinada's Superintendent of Police, Bindu Madhav Garikapati, confirmed the arrest and clarified that any consent from the minor is not legally valid.

The orchard owner may also face charges for recording and sharing the video without reporting the crime.

In response, Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh has promised counseling for the girl and tighter security in hostels, stressing that strict action will be taken under POCSO, which carries severe penalties for such offenses.