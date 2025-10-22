Karnataka HC denies divorce to couple married for 10 days
The Karnataka High Court just turned down a husband's appeal for divorce, upholding a previous family court decision.
The couple, who married in 2015, only lived together for 10 days before work took them to different countries.
The husband claimed cruelty, but the court didn't buy it.
HC's scathing remarks on husband's complaints
The judges called out the husband's complaints as trivial, saying they sounded more like he wanted "an obedient and sincere maid rather than a wife."
The wife shared that her husband and mother-in-law were upset about the dowry and didn't help her join him in the US.
Court's message on marriage and adjustments
The court made it clear—marriage is about two people learning to adjust.
Arguments over dowry or small issues don't count as cruelty.
The takeaway? Real relationships need compromise, not unrealistic expectations.