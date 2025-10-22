Next Article
Chhattisgarh man strangles wife to death, hangs himself
India
A 22-year-old man in Dhamtari, Chhattisgarh, allegedly killed his wife and then died by suicide while visiting his family for Diwali.
Before ending his life, he posted on Instagram blaming his in-laws for what happened.
Forensic reports confirmed the woman was strangled with a scarf and the man used a sari to hang himself.
Case under investigation
After their marriage last year, the couple had been living with the woman's parents.
On Monday night, they went into their room around 11pm but didn't come out or respond the next morning.
The husband's brother looked through a vent and found them unresponsive; family members broke open the door and called police.
The case is under investigation as authorities look for answers behind this heartbreaking incident.