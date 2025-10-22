Next Article
Man forces Dalit to drink water, calls him 'untouchable': Arrested
India
In Lucknow, a 62-year-old man named Swami Kant was arrested this week after allegedly forcing Rampal, a Dalit man, to taste spilled water in a Kakori temple.
The incident happened on Monday and included reported casteist remarks from the man.
Even though Rampal denied any wrongdoing, Kant made him touch and taste the water to prove it wasn't urine.
Kant was booked under criminal intimidation, SC/ST Act
After Rampal filed a complaint, police booked Kant under criminal intimidation and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He was arrested soon after.
The Congress party called out the incident online, saying it shows ongoing anti-Dalit attitudes in Uttar Pradesh and criticized the current government for not doing enough to stop such acts.