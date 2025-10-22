Bengaluru cop booked for rape, cheating by woman India Oct 22, 2025

A Bengaluru police inspector, H.B. Sunil, has been accused after a 36-year-old woman accused him of repeatedly raping her and cheating her with false promises of marriage.

She first went to the police 18 months ago for help with a financial dispute, but says Sunil used his position to contact her, then coerced her into a sexual relationship at his home and a hotel.