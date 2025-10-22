Bengaluru cop booked for rape, cheating by woman
A Bengaluru police inspector, H.B. Sunil, has been accused after a 36-year-old woman accused him of repeatedly raping her and cheating her with false promises of marriage.
She first went to the police 18 months ago for help with a financial dispute, but says Sunil used his position to contact her, then coerced her into a sexual relationship at his home and a hotel.
Woman alleges threat, blackmail
The woman also alleges Sunil threatened and blackmailed her with private videos to keep her silent.
Police have registered a complaint under charges including rape, cheating, and intimidation. The investigation is ongoing, and the case has been reported to Karnataka's top police officials.
In a separate incident this week, a city-based dermatologist was arrested for sexual assault—highlighting efforts to address abuse of power within local law enforcement.