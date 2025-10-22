Assam to introduce laws on polygamy, 'Love jihad' next month
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just announced that the state will introduce major new bills next month—one to ban polygamy, another to address so-called 'Love Jihad,' and a third to protect Vaishnavite Satras.
Sarma voiced concern about shifting demographics, warning that Hindus are becoming a minority in some districts, particularly in areas like Nagaon.
Offenders could face life imprisonment
The new laws aim to stop forced religious conversions through deceptive marriages, with life imprisonment suggested for offenders.
Plus, Assam is tweaking its Lakhpati Baideo scheme: women applying for benefits can now have up to three children instead of two.
These moves reflect the government's push to address demographic worries while trying to keep cultural balance in the state.