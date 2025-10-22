Next Article
Delhi: 3 men returning from Murthal dinner die in accident
India
Three young men—Sumit (27), Mohit (26), and Anurag (23)—lost their lives early morning when their motorcycle crashed into an unmarked concrete barrier on GT Road near the Libaspur flyover in Outer North Delhi.
They were heading home to Nangloi after a late dinner in Murthal when the accident happened around 1:30am.
Case filed, probe underway
Police have filed a case for rash driving and causing death by negligence, and are looking into whether missing reflectors or warning signs on the barrier played a role.
The barrier, set up for road repairs, may have lacked hazard markings or lights, which is under investigation, making it tough to spot at night.
Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage and checking if intoxication was involved.