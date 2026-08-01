Andhra Pradesh meets Junior Doctors's Association, 5 demands, stipend unresolved
India
The Andhra Pradesh government sat down with the Junior Doctors's Association (JUDA) on Thursday to address its key concerns.
Officials said there was no need for concern over five of the six main demands, including better enforcement of work hours and facilities, while the much-debated stipend hike is still up for discussion.
State offers hikes, JUDA seeks 13%
The state offered a 10% stipend bump for interns and 3% for PG and super-speciality doctors, but JUDA is holding out for a 13% raise.
They're also pushing for recruitment of non-clinical doctors under NMC guidelines, with only 11.05% of such posts filled so far.
Another round of discussions would be held.