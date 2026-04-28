Andhra Pradesh midday meal workers protest 'Smart kitchen' centralizing meals
India
Midday meal workers in Andhra Pradesh hit the streets, protesting a new "Smart Kitchen" project that would shift school meals to centralized kitchens run by private agencies.
They're worried this could mean cold, low-quality food for students and threaten thousands of women's jobs.
The union says the move goes against the Supreme Court's rule for fresh, on-site meals.
Daya Ramadevi demands kitchen sheds
Led by State General Secretary Daya Ramadevi, the union wants kitchen sheds at every school, a raise in meal funding to ₹20 per student, and monthly wages of ₹10,000 for workers.
They're urging the government to rethink centralization so kids get proper meals and local jobs stay protected.