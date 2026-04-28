Andhra Pradesh midday meal workers protest 'Smart kitchen' centralizing meals India Apr 28, 2026

Midday meal workers in Andhra Pradesh hit the streets, protesting a new "Smart Kitchen" project that would shift school meals to centralized kitchens run by private agencies.

They're worried this could mean cold, low-quality food for students and threaten thousands of women's jobs.

The union says the move goes against the Supreme Court's rule for fresh, on-site meals.