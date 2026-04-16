Andhra Pradesh officially spells state capital 'Amaravati' after presidential approval
India
Andhra Pradesh just made it official: the state capital is now spelled "Amaravati," no more "h."
This update, announced on April 16 after a new law got presidential approval, is meant to clear up any confusion about the name once and for all.
Departments told to use 'Amaravati' immediately
All government departments have been told to start using "Amaravati" right away in their paperwork.
This move finally settles years of debates and legal battles over the capital's location and spelling.
With Amaravati confirmed as the capital, the government says it will speed up building projects and bring some stability for people who pooled land for its development.