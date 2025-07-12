Andhra Pradesh plans policy for declining fertility

Perks for families with over 2 kids

If fewer young people are born, Andhra Pradesh could face a shrinking workforce and lose political influence in Parliament—even if national seats go up.

To tackle this, the state plans perks for families with over two kids and initiatives to support working moms.

There's also a public survey so everyone gets a say.

Rising living costs and changing family structures are making smaller families more common, so this policy is all about keeping AP's future strong and balanced.