Andhra Pradesh plans policy for declining fertility
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu announced a forthcoming plan to encourage families to have more children, since the state's fertility rate has dropped to 1.7—well below the replacement level.
Announced at the Amaravati Summit on World Population Day, Naidu called population "a key economic asset" and said it's time to manage growth rather than control it.
Perks for families with over 2 kids
If fewer young people are born, Andhra Pradesh could face a shrinking workforce and lose political influence in Parliament—even if national seats go up.
To tackle this, the state plans perks for families with over two kids and initiatives to support working moms.
There's also a public survey so everyone gets a say.
Rising living costs and changing family structures are making smaller families more common, so this policy is all about keeping AP's future strong and balanced.