Understanding the role of Ram Air Turbines in plane crashes

A RAT is a small propeller tucked inside the plane's wing or body. If both engines fail, it pops out into the airflow and spins using the plane's movement. That spinning creates just enough power to run essential systems like flight controls and radios—basically giving pilots a fighting chance.

Why is RAT crucial for aircraft?

On modern jets like the Boeing 787, almost everything depends on engine power.

When that's gone, the RAT steps in as a last line of defense so pilots can steer and communicate until they land safely.

It's one of those hidden features you hope never gets used—but when it does, it can save lives.