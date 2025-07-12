Next Article
Fresh batch of pilgrims embark on Amarnath journey
Another group of 6,639 people—featuring women, kids, and sadhus—just left Jammu to start their trek to the Amarnath shrine.
Split into two groups heading for different base camps (Pahalgam and Baltal), they're part of the 11th batch making the journey this year.
Security is tight as always, and the Yatra wraps up on August 9 during Raksha Bandhan.
Over 1.65 lakh devotees have visited this year
The Amarnath Yatra is a big deal for Hindus—it's a 38-day trek up to a cave that holds a naturally formed ice Shivlingam.
Since July 3, more than 1.65 lakh devotees have already visited this high-altitude shrine (3,880 meters above sea level).
For many, it's not just about faith but also about being part of something truly unique.