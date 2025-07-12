Fresh batch of pilgrims embark on Amarnath journey

Over 1.65 lakh devotees have visited this year

The Amarnath Yatra is a big deal for Hindus—it's a 38-day trek up to a cave that holds a naturally formed ice Shivlingam.

Since July 3, more than 1.65 lakh devotees have already visited this high-altitude shrine (3,880 meters above sea level).

For many, it's not just about faith but also about being part of something truly unique.