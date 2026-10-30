Andhra Pradesh police bound over 1,05,767, executed 2,726 non-bailable warrants
India
With local body elections coming up in Andhra Pradesh, police are taking no chances.
1,05,767 people have been bound over to help keep things calm, and 2,726 non-bailable warrants have been executed.
DGP Harish Kumar Gupta shared that these steps are all about making sure voting stays peaceful.
Andhra Pradesh police register 261 cases
Between October 15 and October 29, police registered 261 election-related cases and arrested 107 people: Tirupati led in cases while Annamayya saw the most arrests.
Officers also seized ₹491,000 in cash, ₹11.99 lakh worth of liquor, some illicitly distilled alcohol, and a hefty haul of ganja.
Foolproof security arrangements are now in place at 4,372 locations across the state to stop any trouble or voter intimidation before election day.