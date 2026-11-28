Andhra Pradesh Police gave ₹75L rehab aid to 18 ex-Maoists
Andhra Pradesh Police just handed out ₹75 lakh in rehab aid to 18 former Maoists, including some top leaders, aiming to help them restart their lives.
The move, led by DGP Harish Kumar Gupta in Vijayawada, is part of a bigger push to bring people back from extremism and support their return to society.
Andhra Pradesh: 134 surrenders, ₹165L rewards
During the last two-and-a-half years, 134 Maoists, many with big bounties, have surrendered.
The state has paid out ₹165 lakh in rewards so far and is backing up its efforts with job training and employment programs like SARAL and PRERANA.
Plus, new roads and better telecom are making previously isolated areas more connected.