Andhra Pradesh rains are over 50% below normal, sowing disrupted
Andhra Pradesh is struggling this monsoon, with rain falling more than 50% below normal.
Farmers are having a tough time as only 195.21mm of rain came since June 1, way less than the usual 409.1mm.
This has disrupted sowing and left irrigation tanks nearly dry, making it difficult for crops to grow.
Annamayya records 75.88% rainfall deficit
Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema have seen big deficits, but some districts like Prakasam, East Godavari, and Visakhapatnam are hit even harder, each missing over one-half their usual rain.
Annamayya district stands out with a 75.88% deficit, which has plunged it into the scanty category.
Meteorologists blame El Nino
Meteorologists say El Nino weakened the monsoon winds this year. Plus, low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal pushed the rain toward Odisha and West Bengal instead.
Experts warn that only steady rains can help turn things around for Andhra Pradesh's farmers.