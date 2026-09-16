Andhra Pradesh raises APPSC non-uniform recruitment age to 44

Looking to help out job seekers, Andhra Pradesh has bumped up the maximum age for applying to direct recruitment to posts in all non-uniform services through APPSC, from 42 to 44 years.

Reported on September 16, 2026, this change applies to nonuniform services through APPSC and is valid until September 30, 2027.

It's a move aimed at giving more people a fair shot at government roles.