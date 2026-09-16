Andhra Pradesh raises APPSC non-uniform recruitment age to 44
Looking to help out job seekers, Andhra Pradesh has bumped up the maximum age for applying to direct recruitment to posts in all non-uniform services through APPSC, from 42 to 44 years.
Reported on September 16, 2026, this change applies to nonuniform services through APPSC and is valid until September 30, 2027.
It's a move aimed at giving more people a fair shot at government roles.
APPSC opens 892 recruitment vacancies
Along with the age boost, APPSC just opened up recruitment for 892 vacancies across departments, including 163 Group-I roles like Deputy Collector and District Educational Officer.
If you're interested, applications for Group-I jobs run from October 6-27, while other positions are open from October 16-November 5.
Full details are up on the APPSC website, worth checking out if you've been waiting for an opportunity!