Andhra Pradesh receives half normal June to August rainfall

Because of the lack of rain, farmers managed to plant just 20.4 lakh hectares for the kharif season, a sharp 20% drop from the usual.

Officials are concerned that a possible super El Nino could make things even tougher for rural incomes and daily life.

On top of that, key reservoirs like Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar are only a little over half full, while others in the Pennar basin are running dangerously low, making water supply a real worry for many communities.