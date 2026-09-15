Andhra Pradesh receives half normal June to August rainfall
India
Andhra Pradesh has seen far less rain than usual this monsoon, only about half of what is normal from June to August 2026.
The rainfall deficit got worse through July, particularly hurting the Rayalaseema and parts of South coastal Andhra regions.
Andhra Pradesh Kharif sowing 20.4L hectares
Because of the lack of rain, farmers managed to plant just 20.4 lakh hectares for the kharif season, a sharp 20% drop from the usual.
Officials are concerned that a possible super El Nino could make things even tougher for rural incomes and daily life.
On top of that, key reservoirs like Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar are only a little over half full, while others in the Pennar basin are running dangerously low, making water supply a real worry for many communities.