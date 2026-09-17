Andhra Pradesh records 42% rainfall shortfall this monsoon season
Andhra Pradesh has had a tough monsoon season, with rainfall down by 42% between June and mid-September, one of the biggest deficits in India this year.
The state got just 255.3mm of rain instead of the usual 442.3mm, mostly because of El Nino and the formation of low-pressure systems near the head of the Bay of Bengal.
August was especially dry, seeing a massive 55% drop in rain.
Andhra Pradesh 3rd worst, cyclone possible
Andhra Pradesh ranks third among India's most affected states for rainfall shortage, after Meghalaya and Manipur.
While there was a slight break in September, experts say the deficit will likely stay high.
But there's some hope: the weather department expects a new low-pressure system to form over the Andaman Sea soon, possibly turning into a cyclone that could bring much-needed rain to Andhra Pradesh between September 19 and 23.