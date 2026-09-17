Andhra Pradesh records 42% rainfall shortfall this monsoon season

Andhra Pradesh has had a tough monsoon season, with rainfall down by 42% between June and mid-September, one of the biggest deficits in India this year.

The state got just 255.3mm of rain instead of the usual 442.3mm, mostly because of El Nino and the formation of low-pressure systems near the head of the Bay of Bengal.

August was especially dry, seeing a massive 55% drop in rain.