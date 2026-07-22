Andhra Pradesh reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, no major clusters

Kadapa tops the list with eight cases, followed by Guntur (six) and East Godavari (three).

The latest batch includes four from Guntur, two from East Godavari, and one from Bapatla.

Out of 145 tests done statewide, three people have recovered and four, who all had other health issues, have sadly passed away.

Health officials say things look under control for now since there aren't any major clusters.