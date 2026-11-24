Andhra Pradesh road accidents kill 9, Bhogapuram SUV crash
Tuesday was a rough day for Andhra Pradesh, with nine people losing their lives in three separate road accidents.
The most serious crash happened near Bhogapuram when an SUV carrying five people from Visakhapatnam hit a parked lorry on National Highway 16.
Sadly, everyone in the car died; they were returning from a temple visit and police suspect the driver may have been too tired.
Police probe Anakapalli Palnadu crashes
Police are now checking whether the lorry was parked safely and was following rules.
Two more people died when a tipper lorry crashed and caught fire in Anakapalli district, and another two were killed after their car fell into a canal in Palnadu.
Leaders including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed their grief, with calls for stricter highway safety to help prevent more tragedies like this.