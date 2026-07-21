Andhra Pradesh rolls out ₹20,884cr Rayalaseema water plan boosting irrigation

The Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project is at the heart of this push, with big money already spent and more set aside for canal upgrades.

It'll help irrigate more than 6 lakh acres and bring drinking water to nearly 33 lakh people in places like Kuppam and Madakasira.

Plus, other projects like GNSS and Telugu Ganga are being upgraded too, aiming to modernize old systems and restore key reservoirs so the region's water supply gets a real boost.