Andhra Pradesh rolls out ₹628cr upgrade for Godavari Pushkarams 2027
Big plans are underway in Andhra Pradesh as the government rolls out a ₹628 crore upgrade for the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams festival, on top of ₹48 crore from city funds.
With nearly 10 crore devotees expected (double from last time!), ministers and officials are already checking on projects to make sure everything's ready well ahead of time.
Andhra Pradesh plans 15,000 sanitation staff
Major works include a new underground cable network, revamped riverfronts at popular ghats, and a walking track on Havelock Bridge.
The government is also looking at creative funding options to finish things on schedule and will deploy 15,000 sanitation workers, almost twice as many as before.
As Minister Narayana put it, "The available time will be sufficient to complete the infrastructure works and make comprehensive arrangements for crowd management and safety."