Andhra Pradesh rolls out ₹628cr upgrade for Godavari Pushkarams 2027

Andhra Pradesh plans 15,000 sanitation staff

Major works include a new underground cable network, revamped riverfronts at popular ghats, and a walking track on Havelock Bridge.

The government is also looking at creative funding options to finish things on schedule and will deploy 15,000 sanitation workers, almost twice as many as before.

As Minister Narayana put it, "The available time will be sufficient to complete the infrastructure works and make comprehensive arrangements for crowd management and safety."