'Dhamaal 4' earns over ₹13cr on Day 1
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's latest film, Dhamaal 4, has made a strong debut at the box office. Released on July 10, the Indra Kumar directorial beat several Hindi, South Indian, and Hollywood releases to become the highest-grossing new release of the day. It raked in an estimated ₹13.75cr net at the Indian box office on its opening day across 10,669 shows, per Sacnilk. The worldwide gross stands at ₹21.5cr.
Box office battle
'Dhamaal 4' competing with these movies
Despite stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, Alia Bhatt's Alpha, Telugu action drama Lenin, and Hollywood films Evil Dead Burn and Moana (live-action), Dhamaal 4 emerged as the top new release. The film's opening-day collections exceeded initial projections of ₹12-13cr, thanks to a steady increase in footfalls throughout the day and an overall occupancy of 24%.
Franchise success
Positive word-of-mouth, audience feedback boost collections
The film's opening-day collections were further boosted by the franchise's nostalgic value. The strongest audience turnout was reported from places like Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR, where the Dhamaal series has always enjoyed a loyal fan base. The film is likely to see a significant jump in collections over the weekend, aided by positive word-of-mouth.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Dhamaal 4'
Directed by Kumar, Dhamaal 4 sees the return of franchise regulars Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi. The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Esha Gupta, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Unlike previous road-trip adventures in the series, this installment features a pirate-themed treasure hunt as the quirky gang embarks on an adventure to find hidden jewels. The franchise has reportedly earned around ₹355cr worldwide across three films.