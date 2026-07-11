'Dhamaal 4' box office collection

'Dhamaal 4' earns over ₹13cr on Day 1

By Isha Sharma 09:22 am Jul 11, 202609:22 am

What's the story

Ajay Devgn's latest film, Dhamaal 4, has made a strong debut at the box office. Released on July 10, the Indra Kumar directorial beat several Hindi, South Indian, and Hollywood releases to become the highest-grossing new release of the day. It raked in an estimated ₹13.75cr net at the Indian box office on its opening day across 10,669 shows, per Sacnilk. The worldwide gross stands at ₹21.5cr.