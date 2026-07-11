Wimbledon 2026: Decoding the women's singles final preview and stats
What's the story
Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova will face off in an all-Czech final at Wimbledon on Saturday. It is the first all-Czech final in Wimbledon history. The match, which is set to start at 4pm local time (8:30pm IST), will see a new Grand Slam champion crowned. Muchova reached the final by overcoming Coco Gauff in the last four. Noskova then made it through after downing Marta Kostyuk.
Path to final
Journey of Muchova and Noskova to the final
10th seed Muchova overcame Anastasia Zakharova in the opener. She then beat Zhang Shuai 6-3, 6-2. In the 3rd round, Muchova overcame Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-2, 7-6. Barbora Krejcikova was her next victim in R16. In the quarters, she stunned Naomi Osaka before pulling off a famous win over Gauff in three sets. Noskova started by beating Ella Seidel before downing Camila Osorio and Sorana Cirstea. In R16, Noskova stunned Madison Keys before beating Elise Mertens in the quarters. Kostyuk was her next scalp.
Final showdown
Experience vs youth
Despite both players chasing their first Grand Slam title, Muchova has the edge in experience. She has reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam three times and is a former Roland Garros finalist. Her creativity and all-court ability have been exceptional on grass over the past month. Meanwhile, Noskova, 21, is making her debut in a Grand Slam final after an impressive run at Wimbledon this year.
Numbers
Muchova is 59-27 at Grand Slams
29-year-old Muchova is 59-27 in terms of win-loss record at Grand Slams. She has been a two-time semi-finalist at US Open (2023 and 2024) and one-time semi-finalist at Australian Open (2022). She is also a one-time finalist, having reached the summit clash at 2023 Roland Garros. At Wimbledon, her best performance before this was reaching the quarters in 2019 and 2021. She is 14-6 at Wimbledon. Notably, Muchova was ousted in the 1st round in each of the last 4 seasons.
Information
What about Noskova at Grand Slams?
Noskova owns a win-loss record of 21-15 at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, she holds a 10-3 win-loss record. Her best Slam performance before this was a quarter-final appearance at 2024 Australian Open.
Records
Key records heading into the final
As per Opta, two players representing the same nation (Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova) will face each other in the women's singles final in Wimbledon for the first time since 2009 (Serena and Venus Williams). Meanwhile, this will also be the first women's singles final at Wimbledon between two players who have won lead-up events on grass at WTA level since 1990 (Martina Navratilova and Zina Garrison).