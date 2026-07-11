Wimbledon 2026: Decoding the women's singles final preview and stats

Numbers

Muchova is 59-27 at Grand Slams

29-year-old Muchova is 59-27 in terms of win-loss record at Grand Slams. She has been a two-time semi-finalist at US Open (2023 and 2024) and one-time semi-finalist at Australian Open (2022). She is also a one-time finalist, having reached the summit clash at 2023 Roland Garros. At Wimbledon, her best performance before this was reaching the quarters in 2019 and 2021. She is 14-6 at Wimbledon. Notably, Muchova was ousted in the 1st round in each of the last 4 seasons.